Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
12718 W ALLEGRO Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

12718 W ALLEGRO Drive

12718 West Allegro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

12718 West Allegro Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL Upscale, Fully Furnished Home in Desirable Sun City West. Dual masters (one with California King mattress and one with regular King mattress), huge open living area and a large, air conditioned Arizona room! Travertine tile in high traffic areas and carpet in living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops and lots of storage space.Large laundry room, 2 car garage with storage cabinets. Two separate patios with BBQ and outdoor furniture. **4 MONTH MINIMUM STAY** OCT-APRIL, $2700/monthRent includes monthly landscape service. No HOA.Come enjoy all the amenities and activities Sun City West has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive have any available units?
12718 W ALLEGRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive have?
Some of 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12718 W ALLEGRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive offers parking.
Does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive have a pool?
No, 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12718 W ALLEGRO Drive has units with air conditioning.
