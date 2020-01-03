12718 W ALLEGRO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL Upscale, Fully Furnished Home in Desirable Sun City West. Dual masters (one with California King mattress and one with regular King mattress), huge open living area and a large, air conditioned Arizona room! Travertine tile in high traffic areas and carpet in living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops and lots of storage space.Large laundry room, 2 car garage with storage cabinets. Two separate patios with BBQ and outdoor furniture. **4 MONTH MINIMUM STAY** OCT-APRIL, $2700/monthRent includes monthly landscape service. No HOA.Come enjoy all the amenities and activities Sun City West has to offer!