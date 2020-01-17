All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr

12706 West Blue Bonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12706 West Blue Bonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 Bedroom in Sun City West! - Sun City West 2 bedroom ranch home available for immediate move-in! This home has tons of storage with built-in shelving & desk. Shutter blinds and ceiling fans throughout the home. Entertain or just relax on your covered patio. Low-maintenance yard with shade tree. Washer & Dryer available for your convenience.

(RLNE5332413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr have any available units?
12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr have?
Some of 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr offer parking?
No, 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr has a pool.
Does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr have accessible units?
No, 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

