12706 W Blue Bonnet Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2 Bedroom in Sun City West! - Sun City West 2 bedroom ranch home available for immediate move-in! This home has tons of storage with built-in shelving & desk. Shutter blinds and ceiling fans throughout the home. Entertain or just relax on your covered patio. Low-maintenance yard with shade tree. Washer & Dryer available for your convenience.



(RLNE5332413)