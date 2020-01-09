All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated January 9 2020

12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive

12448 West Fieldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12448 West Fieldstone Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Sun City West 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with office space, UNFURNISHED RENTAL 1 YEAR LEASE. Tile throughout except bedrooms, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, breakfast bar, open great room floor plan with high ceilings, large laundry/hobby/office room, French doors from dining area to back patio. 2 car garage with storage cabinets. To enjoy all Sun City West amenities a tenant card will need to be purchased by tenant. Sun City West has 9 golf courses,4 recreation centers,6 swimming pools indoor/outdoor, 4 fitness centers, 32 tennis/pickle ball courts, 3 walking tracks indoor/outdoor, 30 bowling lanes, softball, billiards, volley ball, table tennis, arts & crafts, wood shop, antique car shop, over 100 charted clubs, library & more. washer/dryer avail. 1 owner is licensed REALTOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive have any available units?
12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive have?
Some of 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive has a pool.
Does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

