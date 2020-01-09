12448 W FIELDSTONE Drive

Amenities

Sun City West 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with office space, UNFURNISHED RENTAL 1 YEAR LEASE. Tile throughout except bedrooms, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, breakfast bar, open great room floor plan with high ceilings, large laundry/hobby/office room, French doors from dining area to back patio. 2 car garage with storage cabinets. To enjoy all Sun City West amenities a tenant card will need to be purchased by tenant. Sun City West has 9 golf courses,4 recreation centers,6 swimming pools indoor/outdoor, 4 fitness centers, 32 tennis/pickle ball courts, 3 walking tracks indoor/outdoor, 30 bowling lanes, softball, billiards, volley ball, table tennis, arts & crafts, wood shop, antique car shop, over 100 charted clubs, library & more. washer/dryer avail. 1 owner is licensed REALTOR