Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to the valley of the sun! Just bring your suitcase and toothbrush. This nicely remodeled 2 bed 2 bath home is fully furnished! Light and bright home with all updated flooring and neutral interior paint through out! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters and new stainless appliances. The spacious master has and en suite with new vanity and a large walk in closet. Off the kitchen is a good size covered patio and spacious private backyard with fruit trees. Utility room is heated and cooled with new washer and dryer and plenty of storage.Please call Listing Agent for detail. Long-Term lease available