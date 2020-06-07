12411 W FOXFIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Owner currently reviewing multiple applications. This unfurnished two bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home is just the right size to stay and play. This home was modified with an Arizona room, giving you an open kitchen to the living space. The living room features vaulted ceilings. North/south exposure, fruit trees easy care yard. Covered south patio in the back for year round use. The utility room is large enough to use as a hobby room. The master bath features dual sinks and a walk in shower. This is a nice clean home. Do not disturb occupants.