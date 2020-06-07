All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
12411 W FOXFIRE Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

12411 W FOXFIRE Drive

12411 West Foxfire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12411 West Foxfire Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner currently reviewing multiple applications. This unfurnished two bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home is just the right size to stay and play. This home was modified with an Arizona room, giving you an open kitchen to the living space. The living room features vaulted ceilings. North/south exposure, fruit trees easy care yard. Covered south patio in the back for year round use. The utility room is large enough to use as a hobby room. The master bath features dual sinks and a walk in shower. This is a nice clean home. Do not disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive have any available units?
12411 W FOXFIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive have?
Some of 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12411 W FOXFIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive have a pool?
No, 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12411 W FOXFIRE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with BalconySun City West Apartments with Parking
Sun City West Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College