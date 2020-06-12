All apartments in Sun City West
Location

12323 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1150Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen. Screened Patio/Arizona Room. Two-car garage with separate laundry room. Washer Dryer and Fridge included (no dishwasher). Clean and ready for move in. Obedient, small dogs (no cats) with additional fee and deposit.Owner pays for garbage collection; tenants provide rec cards, cable TV, Internet and phone at their expense. Tenants keep the yard free of weeds, citrus fruit, debris and leaves. Owner pays for landscape trimming.Age restricted community and one tenant must be at least 55 years oldRent $1150Security Deposit: $1150Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (small dogs only/no cats)Annual Pet Fee: $100 per yearAdmin/Move in Fee $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12323 W Sonnet Drive have any available units?
12323 W Sonnet Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12323 W Sonnet Drive have?
Some of 12323 W Sonnet Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12323 W Sonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12323 W Sonnet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12323 W Sonnet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12323 W Sonnet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12323 W Sonnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12323 W Sonnet Drive does offer parking.
Does 12323 W Sonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12323 W Sonnet Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12323 W Sonnet Drive have a pool?
No, 12323 W Sonnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12323 W Sonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 12323 W Sonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12323 W Sonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12323 W Sonnet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12323 W Sonnet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12323 W Sonnet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
