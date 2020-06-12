12323 W Sonnet Drive

Amenities

*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1150Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen. Screened Patio/Arizona Room. Two-car garage with separate laundry room. Washer Dryer and Fridge included (no dishwasher). Clean and ready for move in. Obedient, small dogs (no cats) with additional fee and deposit.Owner pays for garbage collection; tenants provide rec cards, cable TV, Internet and phone at their expense. Tenants keep the yard free of weeds, citrus fruit, debris and leaves. Owner pays for landscape trimming.Age restricted community and one tenant must be at least 55 years oldRent $1150Security Deposit: $1150Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (small dogs only/no cats)Annual Pet Fee: $100 per yearAdmin/Move in Fee $250