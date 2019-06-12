12315 W. Jadestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in Ready and beautiful! Age restricted 55+ community - Great location! Take the time to see this 2 Bedroom Great split floor plan with plenty of updates and generous sized rooms. Lots of roomy living spaces, which includes, living room with vaulted ceiling, den and screened in porch. Neutral paint, carpet and tile colors, appliances are newer and washer/dryer is included. Large extended covered Patio. 10,000 + sq ft lot. 2 car garage with opener and cabinets. Utility Room is vented from HVAC. Pets on owner approval. Age restricted 55+ community.



(RLNE4935478)