Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy. Spacious living with everything you will need for your home away from home. Separate living and dining and family rooms. Kitchen with island and eat in dining. TV's in every bedroom, family room and on the covered patio. Grand Master with king bed and spa like bath and large walk in closet. Upstairs loft to spread out and enjoy also complete with a television. Contemporary style with the utmost in comfort. Home backyard faces west so the Arizona Sunsets are magical from this resort style backyard. BBQ, Heated Sparkling Pool, putting green & glass rock fire pit