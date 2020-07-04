2320 W CHINOOK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Here's your chance to rent one of the largest floorpans in Morning Sun Farms! This 2989 SF floor plan features 4 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths, & a downstairs Den! The kitchen features 42''cabinets, a gas range, a large center island, granite countertops, and a oversize walk-in pantry. Tile flooring in all the right places downstairs, with carpet in the den. All bedrooms are spacious. Dedicated laundry room that has additional shelving for storage. Other features include: ceiling fans, 2 tone interior paint, security system, raised bathroom vanities, surround sound and satellite pre-wire, extended covered patio, soft water system, sunscreens, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, service door & garage door opener. Private Lot with views of the Santan Mountains, with no neighbors behind the home.