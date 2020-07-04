All apartments in San Tan Valley
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:47 AM

2320 W CHINOOK Drive

2320 West Chinook Court · (602) 872-2620
Location

2320 West Chinook Court, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Here's your chance to rent one of the largest floorpans in Morning Sun Farms! This 2989 SF floor plan features 4 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths, & a downstairs Den! The kitchen features 42''cabinets, a gas range, a large center island, granite countertops, and a oversize walk-in pantry. Tile flooring in all the right places downstairs, with carpet in the den. All bedrooms are spacious. Dedicated laundry room that has additional shelving for storage. Other features include: ceiling fans, 2 tone interior paint, security system, raised bathroom vanities, surround sound and satellite pre-wire, extended covered patio, soft water system, sunscreens, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, service door & garage door opener. Private Lot with views of the Santan Mountains, with no neighbors behind the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive have any available units?
2320 W CHINOOK Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive have?
Some of 2320 W CHINOOK Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 W CHINOOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2320 W CHINOOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 W CHINOOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2320 W CHINOOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2320 W CHINOOK Drive offers parking.
Does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 W CHINOOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive have a pool?
No, 2320 W CHINOOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2320 W CHINOOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 W CHINOOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 W CHINOOK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 W CHINOOK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
