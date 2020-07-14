All apartments in San Tan Valley
11 West Nolana Place

11 Nolana Place · No Longer Available
Location

11 Nolana Place, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bocce court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
Home for rent in San Tan Valley with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet located near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista within the Johnson Ranch Subdivision. This single family home features a two car garage, low maintenance desert landscaping, covered patio, carpet and tile throughout, ceiling fans, lots of natural lighting,eat in kitchen open to family room, extra bonus room, fenced in back yard, and much more!

For viewing or questions call or text Barbara 602-369-6116

There is an administration fee payment of $250.00 due upon approval. There the total monthly payment of the rent and rental tax will be listed as well as a $10.00 monthly admin charge.

No smoking of tobacco, marijuana or any other substance is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply as to the type and number of animals. One applicant per household is required to complete our animal policy screening (regardless of if you have an animal or not.) must use the Pet Screening process whether you have a pet, an ESA animal or no animal. There is no fee for an ESA or if you do not have a pet. Pet application fee is $20.00 per pet. Pet monthly rent and deposit may apply.
Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and must remain in force for the term of the lease.

The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_2Q4qfUPZTt2XC_psIkeHzT_kNI0ZnZF/view?usp=sharing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/31/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 West Nolana Place have any available units?
11 West Nolana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 11 West Nolana Place have?
Some of 11 West Nolana Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 West Nolana Place currently offering any rent specials?
11 West Nolana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 West Nolana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 West Nolana Place is pet friendly.
Does 11 West Nolana Place offer parking?
Yes, 11 West Nolana Place offers parking.
Does 11 West Nolana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 West Nolana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 West Nolana Place have a pool?
No, 11 West Nolana Place does not have a pool.
Does 11 West Nolana Place have accessible units?
No, 11 West Nolana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11 West Nolana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 West Nolana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 West Nolana Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 West Nolana Place does not have units with air conditioning.
