11 West Nolana Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan bocce court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking garage

Home for rent in San Tan Valley with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet located near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista within the Johnson Ranch Subdivision. This single family home features a two car garage, low maintenance desert landscaping, covered patio, carpet and tile throughout, ceiling fans, lots of natural lighting,eat in kitchen open to family room, extra bonus room, fenced in back yard, and much more!



For viewing or questions call or text Barbara 602-369-6116



There is an administration fee payment of $250.00 due upon approval. There the total monthly payment of the rent and rental tax will be listed as well as a $10.00 monthly admin charge.



No smoking of tobacco, marijuana or any other substance is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply as to the type and number of animals. One applicant per household is required to complete our animal policy screening (regardless of if you have an animal or not.) must use the Pet Screening process whether you have a pet, an ESA animal or no animal. There is no fee for an ESA or if you do not have a pet. Pet application fee is $20.00 per pet. Pet monthly rent and deposit may apply.

Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and must remain in force for the term of the lease.



The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_2Q4qfUPZTt2XC_psIkeHzT_kNI0ZnZF/view?usp=sharing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/31/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.