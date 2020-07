Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access

Experience true maintenance-free luxury living with the privacy and quality you’d expect to see in a custom new home. Avilla Victoria’s exclusive location in Queen Creek offers the benefits of small-town living with quick access to the metro area. Visit us just off the northwest corner of the Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo roads.

Choose from one, two and three bedroom single-level homes featuring private backyards.