34142 N MERCEDES Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4 bedroom/ 3 full bath. 2400 square feet. Formal living room separate from great room and dining area. Vaulted ceilings. Upstairs landing area big enough for a desk/work space. 1 bedroom with detached full bath on the first floor. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on second floor. Huge backyard with an RV gate. Home backs to the mountain view. No direct neighbors behind.ENTIRE Home REPAINTED on 10/25/19.