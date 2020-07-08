All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

34142 N MERCEDES Drive

34142 N Mercedes Dr · No Longer Available
Location

34142 N Mercedes Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Circle G

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom/ 3 full bath. 2400 square feet. Formal living room separate from great room and dining area. Vaulted ceilings. Upstairs landing area big enough for a desk/work space. 1 bedroom with detached full bath on the first floor. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on second floor. Huge backyard with an RV gate. Home backs to the mountain view. No direct neighbors behind.ENTIRE Home REPAINTED on 10/25/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive have any available units?
34142 N MERCEDES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive have?
Some of 34142 N MERCEDES Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34142 N MERCEDES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34142 N MERCEDES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34142 N MERCEDES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34142 N MERCEDES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34142 N MERCEDES Drive offers parking.
Does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34142 N MERCEDES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive have a pool?
No, 34142 N MERCEDES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive have accessible units?
No, 34142 N MERCEDES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34142 N MERCEDES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 34142 N MERCEDES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34142 N MERCEDES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

