32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

From the toilets to the Cabinets and everything in between, this remodeled property is sure to please. Tastefully updated and a sparkling gem, complimented by a new community pool and fitness center! From the 42'' cabinets and granite counter tops finished off with New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to the wood look tile laid everywhere but the bedrooms, this property is sure to impress the pickiest buyers.. New Carpet, New Water Heater, New garage door opener, New cordless blinds, New vanities, New Faucets, New angle stops and supply lines throughout! You will be the first to take a shower or bath in the Newly tiled Master Shower and secondary baths! See docs section for a complete list of the Upgrades!

