Queen Creek, AZ
32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive

32339 N Hidden Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

32339 N Hidden Canyon Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
From the toilets to the Cabinets and everything in between, this remodeled property is sure to please. Tastefully updated and a sparkling gem, complimented by a new community pool and fitness center! From the 42'' cabinets and granite counter tops finished off with New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to the wood look tile laid everywhere but the bedrooms, this property is sure to impress the pickiest buyers.. New Carpet, New Water Heater, New garage door opener, New cordless blinds, New vanities, New Faucets, New angle stops and supply lines throughout! You will be the first to take a shower or bath in the Newly tiled Master Shower and secondary baths! See docs section for a complete list of the Upgrades!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive have any available units?
32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive have?
Some of 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive has units with air conditioning.
