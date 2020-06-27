All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive

No Longer Available
Location

32053 N North Butte Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Stop The Car! You will fall in love w/this immaculate, gorgeous home in Beautiful San Tan Heights! The kitchen is beautifully appointed w/upgraded, oak cabinetry, huge island, new appliances, and pantry! This home features a split floor plan w/tons of storage. Three out of four bedrooms have walk in closets. You will find upgraded flooring throughout- tile, wood plank in all the traffic areas & plush, new carpeting in the bedrooms. Enjoy the backyard with huge patio, beautifully landscaped yard with xeriscape shrubs. Privacy is yours- this lot backs to green belt! There are no neighbors behind with incredible mountain views. If that isn't enough- you have full access to the community center, pool, fitness facility, outdoor parks and recreation areas! This one is a keeper. Preview today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive have any available units?
32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive have?
Some of 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive offers parking.
Does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive has a pool.
Does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
