32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Stop The Car! You will fall in love w/this immaculate, gorgeous home in Beautiful San Tan Heights! The kitchen is beautifully appointed w/upgraded, oak cabinetry, huge island, new appliances, and pantry! This home features a split floor plan w/tons of storage. Three out of four bedrooms have walk in closets. You will find upgraded flooring throughout- tile, wood plank in all the traffic areas & plush, new carpeting in the bedrooms. Enjoy the backyard with huge patio, beautifully landscaped yard with xeriscape shrubs. Privacy is yours- this lot backs to green belt! There are no neighbors behind with incredible mountain views. If that isn't enough- you have full access to the community center, pool, fitness facility, outdoor parks and recreation areas! This one is a keeper. Preview today!