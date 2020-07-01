2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful five bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large loft in the San Tan Heights community. - Beautiful five bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large loft in the San Tan Heights community. New interior paint with plenty of windows throughout this open floor plan. Granite tile countertops in the kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and matching backsplash. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a garden tub, and a step-in shower. Backyard has a large covered patio overlooking mature grown trees. 3 car garage with epoxy flooring! This beautiful home won't last long!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1595

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet Deposit - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Monthly city rental tax - 2.25%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



