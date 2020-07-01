All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive

2851 W Jasper Butte Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2851 W Jasper Butte Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful five bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large loft in the San Tan Heights community. - Beautiful five bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large loft in the San Tan Heights community. New interior paint with plenty of windows throughout this open floor plan. Granite tile countertops in the kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and matching backsplash. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a garden tub, and a step-in shower. Backyard has a large covered patio overlooking mature grown trees. 3 car garage with epoxy flooring! This beautiful home won't last long!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1595
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet Deposit - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Monthly city rental tax - 2.25%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5245903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive have any available units?
2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive have?
Some of 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive offers parking.
Does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

