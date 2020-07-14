All apartments in Queen Creek
23862 S. 209th. St.

23862 South 209th Street · (480) 558-1295
Location

23862 South 209th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Hastings Farms

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 23862 S. 209th. St. · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
23862 S. 209th. St. - Spectacular 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home LOADED W/ Upgrades! Queen Creek - Ellsworth & Chandler Heights Blvd. - CALL NOW! - You won't want to miss out on this immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story home with 2,105 sq. ft. in Queen Creek located in the beautiful "Hastings Farms" Community off of Ellsworth & Chandler Heights Blvd.
Lush greenbelt to the left of the home and one right in front, as well as within walking distance of one of the many community parks. This spectacular home has a long list of upgrades including 20 inch tile in all the right areas! Plush upgraded carpet, ceiling fans, upgraded fixtures, cabinets in the laundry room, and a surround sound package with prewire for speakers inside and outside the house as well as volume control. Not to mention the beautiful iron wood railing on the stairs, which gives a very open feel to the home. Beautiful two tone interior paint, stainless appliances, fridge, washer & dryer included! Walk into the beautiful professionally landscaped backyard with patio and amazing fire pit! This one won't last long at this price!

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2444147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23862 S. 209th. St. have any available units?
23862 S. 209th. St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23862 S. 209th. St. have?
Some of 23862 S. 209th. St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23862 S. 209th. St. currently offering any rent specials?
23862 S. 209th. St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23862 S. 209th. St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23862 S. 209th. St. is pet friendly.
Does 23862 S. 209th. St. offer parking?
No, 23862 S. 209th. St. does not offer parking.
Does 23862 S. 209th. St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23862 S. 209th. St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23862 S. 209th. St. have a pool?
No, 23862 S. 209th. St. does not have a pool.
Does 23862 S. 209th. St. have accessible units?
No, 23862 S. 209th. St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23862 S. 209th. St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23862 S. 209th. St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 23862 S. 209th. St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23862 S. 209th. St. has units with air conditioning.
