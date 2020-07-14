Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry

23862 S. 209th. St. - Spectacular 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home LOADED W/ Upgrades! Queen Creek - Ellsworth & Chandler Heights Blvd. - CALL NOW! - You won't want to miss out on this immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story home with 2,105 sq. ft. in Queen Creek located in the beautiful "Hastings Farms" Community off of Ellsworth & Chandler Heights Blvd.

Lush greenbelt to the left of the home and one right in front, as well as within walking distance of one of the many community parks. This spectacular home has a long list of upgrades including 20 inch tile in all the right areas! Plush upgraded carpet, ceiling fans, upgraded fixtures, cabinets in the laundry room, and a surround sound package with prewire for speakers inside and outside the house as well as volume control. Not to mention the beautiful iron wood railing on the stairs, which gives a very open feel to the home. Beautiful two tone interior paint, stainless appliances, fridge, washer & dryer included! Walk into the beautiful professionally landscaped backyard with patio and amazing fire pit! This one won't last long at this price!



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2444147)