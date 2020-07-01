23152 South 202nd Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, single-level home: premium jetted spa and theater room

Fully furnished 3863 sq ft house. Available for monthly, weekly, or daily rentals (weekly/daily rates upon request). Includes private pool and hot tub. Beautifully professionally maintained landscaping. Spacious rooms with open floor plan. Theater room with stadium seating and premium sound. We provide everything you may need but don't want to bring and then some! From the heated pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen to the indoor theater room and open-concept living area, this home is set to ensure your family enjoys time together doing things that you love to do. Close to the main shopping/dining center of the Queen Creek downtown area, you're only minutes away from anything you need. The Mesa Gateway Airport is only 10 minutes away as well.

***Currently this property is available for monthly rentals until September 2020****