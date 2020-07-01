All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
23152 South 202nd Way
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:54 AM

23152 South 202nd Way

23152 South 202nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

23152 South 202nd Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Montelena

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, single-level home: premium jetted spa and theater room
Fully furnished 3863 sq ft house. Available for monthly, weekly, or daily rentals (weekly/daily rates upon request). Includes private pool and hot tub. Beautifully professionally maintained landscaping. Spacious rooms with open floor plan. Theater room with stadium seating and premium sound. We provide everything you may need but don't want to bring and then some! From the heated pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen to the indoor theater room and open-concept living area, this home is set to ensure your family enjoys time together doing things that you love to do. Close to the main shopping/dining center of the Queen Creek downtown area, you're only minutes away from anything you need. The Mesa Gateway Airport is only 10 minutes away as well.
***Currently this property is available for monthly rentals until September 2020****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23152 South 202nd Way have any available units?
23152 South 202nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 23152 South 202nd Way have?
Some of 23152 South 202nd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23152 South 202nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
23152 South 202nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23152 South 202nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 23152 South 202nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 23152 South 202nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 23152 South 202nd Way offers parking.
Does 23152 South 202nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23152 South 202nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23152 South 202nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 23152 South 202nd Way has a pool.
Does 23152 South 202nd Way have accessible units?
No, 23152 South 202nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23152 South 202nd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23152 South 202nd Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23152 South 202nd Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23152 South 202nd Way has units with air conditioning.

