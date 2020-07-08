22880 S 218th St

Amenities

Perfect 3 Bed 2 Bath In The Villages - Gorgeous 3/2 in The Villages. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with center island and tons of cabinet space. Good sized eat-in kitchen with easy access to the backyard via a sliding glass door. Private backyard with no neighbors directly behind the house! Tile in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite includes a garden tub and double sinks, with tons of closet space. Call today! This one won't last long!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1495

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1495

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

No pets please.



Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



