Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

22880 S 218th St

22880 South 218th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22880 South 218th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect 3 Bed 2 Bath In The Villages - Gorgeous 3/2 in The Villages. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with center island and tons of cabinet space. Good sized eat-in kitchen with easy access to the backyard via a sliding glass door. Private backyard with no neighbors directly behind the house! Tile in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite includes a garden tub and double sinks, with tons of closet space. Call today! This one won't last long!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1495
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1495
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please.

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22880 S 218th St have any available units?
22880 S 218th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 22880 S 218th St currently offering any rent specials?
22880 S 218th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22880 S 218th St pet-friendly?
No, 22880 S 218th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22880 S 218th St offer parking?
No, 22880 S 218th St does not offer parking.
Does 22880 S 218th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22880 S 218th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22880 S 218th St have a pool?
No, 22880 S 218th St does not have a pool.
Does 22880 S 218th St have accessible units?
No, 22880 S 218th St does not have accessible units.
Does 22880 S 218th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22880 S 218th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22880 S 218th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22880 S 218th St does not have units with air conditioning.

