22803 S 212TH Street

GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE HOME BEHIND THE 7TH TEE AT THE VILLAGES IN QUEEN CREEK! NO WORRIES ABOUT STRAY GOLF BALLS, ONLY SPECTACULAR VIEWS! REFRESHING PEBBLE-TEC LAGOON POOL ON OVERSIZED LOT - ALMOST 1/4 AC * HUGE GRASSY AREA ON SIDE * COVERED PATIO * 3 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE * 2 FULL BATHROOMS * LARGE PICTURE WINDOWS IN GREAT ROOM, BREAKFAST ROOM, AND MASTER BEDROOM OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE * EXTENDED MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES BAY WINDOWS * WALK-IN CLOSET * KITCHEN BOASTS TWO-TIERED ISLAND W/BREAKFAST BAR * LOTS OF UPGRADED CABINETS & COUNTERSPACE * BIG PANTRY * UPGRADED FIXTURES * DECORATIVE NICHES THROUGHOUT HOME * BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED. Community Includes, Swimming Pool, Club House, Tennis Court, Golf course, Elementary School, Parks, Shopping within 1 mile, 15 min to 202 Freeway.