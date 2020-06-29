All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

22775 S 202nd Street

22775 South 202nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

22775 South 202nd Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Montelena

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous Queen Creek Home! - Everything you wanted and more is in this stunning single story home featuring 3575 sqft 4 bedroom plus den and media room, 3.5 bath, 4 car garage and RV gate!! Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master and feature ceiling fans, shutters throughout and a Jack and Jill bath with granite countertops and backsplash. The laundry features a built in sink with upper cherry wood cabinets and a port window. The third bedroom boasts a walk in closet and full bath with granite counters and backsplash. Next to the half bath you will find a bar with upper and lower cabinets. Kitchen features double ovens, a five burner electric stove, built in microwave, walk in pantry and cherry wood cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a media center or secondary study with an abundance of storage. You will feel like every day is a vacation when walking out to this backyard oasis with a large sparking pool and water feature, built in hot tub, travertine tile and a gazebo with built in bbq and bar. Landscaping and pool service included. 2.25% QC rental tax added to monthly rent. Call today see this beautiful home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5562575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22775 S 202nd Street have any available units?
22775 S 202nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22775 S 202nd Street have?
Some of 22775 S 202nd Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22775 S 202nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
22775 S 202nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22775 S 202nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 22775 S 202nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22775 S 202nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 22775 S 202nd Street offers parking.
Does 22775 S 202nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22775 S 202nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22775 S 202nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 22775 S 202nd Street has a pool.
Does 22775 S 202nd Street have accessible units?
No, 22775 S 202nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22775 S 202nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22775 S 202nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22775 S 202nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22775 S 202nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

