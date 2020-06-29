22775 S 202nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous Queen Creek Home! - Everything you wanted and more is in this stunning single story home featuring 3575 sqft 4 bedroom plus den and media room, 3.5 bath, 4 car garage and RV gate!! Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master and feature ceiling fans, shutters throughout and a Jack and Jill bath with granite countertops and backsplash. The laundry features a built in sink with upper cherry wood cabinets and a port window. The third bedroom boasts a walk in closet and full bath with granite counters and backsplash. Next to the half bath you will find a bar with upper and lower cabinets. Kitchen features double ovens, a five burner electric stove, built in microwave, walk in pantry and cherry wood cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a media center or secondary study with an abundance of storage. You will feel like every day is a vacation when walking out to this backyard oasis with a large sparking pool and water feature, built in hot tub, travertine tile and a gazebo with built in bbq and bar. Landscaping and pool service included. 2.25% QC rental tax added to monthly rent. Call today see this beautiful home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5562575)