22639 S 212TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF MONTHLY RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -This spectacular home offers the extraordinary space and amenities vacation renters are looking for. With 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and nearly 2,900 sqft of freshly updated living space, The Yellow Cactus provides ample space for the entire family. With stunning sunrise views from the patio, and never-ending activities at your fingertips. This home creates the type of memories that will keep you wanting to book year after year. Recently updated throughout, and designed to provide guests with an unforgettable experience, the home brings together a seamless collaboration of convenience and modern luxuries.



Whether you're grabbing a morning "cuppa joe" and watching the sunrise over Ladies Tee at Las Colinas Golf Resort, or grabbing your clubs and stepping around the corner to take a swing at it yourself, you'll find this home conveniently located just minutes from an abundance of nearby amenities the entire family will enjoy.



While some of your group may want to spend their days exploring the local area, others may want to shop 'til they drop at Queen Creek Marketplace, and yet others may want to wear themselves out at Mansel Oasis Park. Whatever you choose to do, it's all within a short 10-minute drive. How could it get any better?