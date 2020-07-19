All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:50 AM

22625 S 214TH Way

22625 South 214th Way · No Longer Available
Location

22625 South 214th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED retreat located conveniently in Queen Creek and enjoy all that the community has to offer. The property backs up to the 9th hole of Las Colinas Golf Course and provides you with the perfect view of the course along with the scenic mountains. The community contains a recreation center that includes a full gym, pool table, air hockey, a lounging area, and a great bonus room for parties/banquets upon reservation. Step outside the rec center and find the community pool and hot tub along with tables for outdoor dining and barbecues for community use. In addition to all of these amenities, located just steps from the rec center is the beautiful Las Colinas Golf Course and the full service restaurant.The property inside includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office. Inside the master bedroom you will find a luxurious king sized bed along with a Large TV with Cable included. The second bedroom offers a comfortable queen sized bed and just across the hall is the office with plenty of seating. The kitchen is stocked with all of your standard dishes and utensils along with a nice seating area for 4 to eat those home cooked meals. Retreat to the back yard and find outdoor dining for 4 along with a gas grill and views that will make you never want to leave!

Book today and make this gorgeous golf course home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22625 S 214TH Way have any available units?
22625 S 214TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22625 S 214TH Way have?
Some of 22625 S 214TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22625 S 214TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
22625 S 214TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22625 S 214TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 22625 S 214TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22625 S 214TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 22625 S 214TH Way offers parking.
Does 22625 S 214TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22625 S 214TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22625 S 214TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 22625 S 214TH Way has a pool.
Does 22625 S 214TH Way have accessible units?
No, 22625 S 214TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22625 S 214TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22625 S 214TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22625 S 214TH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22625 S 214TH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
