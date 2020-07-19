22625 S 214TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED retreat located conveniently in Queen Creek and enjoy all that the community has to offer. The property backs up to the 9th hole of Las Colinas Golf Course and provides you with the perfect view of the course along with the scenic mountains. The community contains a recreation center that includes a full gym, pool table, air hockey, a lounging area, and a great bonus room for parties/banquets upon reservation. Step outside the rec center and find the community pool and hot tub along with tables for outdoor dining and barbecues for community use. In addition to all of these amenities, located just steps from the rec center is the beautiful Las Colinas Golf Course and the full service restaurant.The property inside includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office. Inside the master bedroom you will find a luxurious king sized bed along with a Large TV with Cable included. The second bedroom offers a comfortable queen sized bed and just across the hall is the office with plenty of seating. The kitchen is stocked with all of your standard dishes and utensils along with a nice seating area for 4 to eat those home cooked meals. Retreat to the back yard and find outdoor dining for 4 along with a gas grill and views that will make you never want to leave!



Book today and make this gorgeous golf course home yours today!