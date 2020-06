Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BRAND NEW SINGLE LEVEL GREAT ROOM FLOORPLAN WITH 4 BEDS, 2 BATHS LOCATED IN THE MERIDIAN MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY. NORTH SOUTH EXPOSURE, NEW REFRIGERATOR, WASHER ANd DRYER, HUGE MASTER WALK IN SHOWER, FRONT PORCH, LARGE ISLAND KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH TONS OF WINDOWS, 2 CAR GARAGE, MERIDIAN OFFERS A COMMUNITY POOL, ROCK CLIMBING WALL AND TONS OF PARKS AND ADDITIONAL AMMENITIES.