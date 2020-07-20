All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
2246 W KRISTINA Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

2246 W KRISTINA Avenue

2246 W Kristina Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
The Villages at Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2246 W Kristina Ave, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit has been upgraded with new counter tops and flooring, new pictures to come soon! San Tan Valley Rental Opportunity, awesome well kept 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is just waiting to be made a home! Neutral paint color throughout, split master bedroom, 2 car garage, ceiling fans, appliances present at showing will be included for Tenant use. This rental is close it all, just minutes from the Golf Club at Johnson Ranch, San Tan Mountain Regional Park and the Pegasus Airpark. Come and take a look now because this deal will not be around for long! Our*Property Management Department is Closed Weekends & Holidays. Listing Agent does not show property, a Realtor will be assigned to any prospective applicants not represented by an Agent.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue have any available units?
2246 W KRISTINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue have?
Some of 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2246 W KRISTINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2246 W KRISTINA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College