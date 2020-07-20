22437 S 209th Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pool hot tub carpet

Great Home Near Downtown Queen Creek - Walking distance to all the new shopping and restaurants. Community pool and spa. New interior paint and carpet and wood floors are just a few things to mention in this home in Ocotillo Landing. You will walk in and notice on the first floor 2 living areas as well as a half bathroom and upstairs is 3 bedrooms with 2 baths and a laundry.



No Pets Allowed



