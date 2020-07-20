All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 22437 S 209th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
22437 S 209th Way
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

22437 S 209th Way

22437 South 209th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22437 South 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great Home Near Downtown Queen Creek - Walking distance to all the new shopping and restaurants. Community pool and spa. New interior paint and carpet and wood floors are just a few things to mention in this home in Ocotillo Landing. You will walk in and notice on the first floor 2 living areas as well as a half bathroom and upstairs is 3 bedrooms with 2 baths and a laundry.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22437 S 209th Way have any available units?
22437 S 209th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22437 S 209th Way have?
Some of 22437 S 209th Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22437 S 209th Way currently offering any rent specials?
22437 S 209th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22437 S 209th Way pet-friendly?
No, 22437 S 209th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22437 S 209th Way offer parking?
No, 22437 S 209th Way does not offer parking.
Does 22437 S 209th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22437 S 209th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22437 S 209th Way have a pool?
Yes, 22437 S 209th Way has a pool.
Does 22437 S 209th Way have accessible units?
No, 22437 S 209th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22437 S 209th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22437 S 209th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22437 S 209th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22437 S 209th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College