Great Home Near Downtown Queen Creek - Walking distance to all the new shopping and restaurants. Community pool and spa. New interior paint and carpet and wood floors are just a few things to mention in this home in Ocotillo Landing. You will walk in and notice on the first floor 2 living areas as well as a half bathroom and upstairs is 3 bedrooms with 2 baths and a laundry.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22437 S 209th Way have any available units?
22437 S 209th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22437 S 209th Way have?
Some of 22437 S 209th Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22437 S 209th Way currently offering any rent specials?
22437 S 209th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.