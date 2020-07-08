All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

22050 S 211th Street

22050 South 211th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22050 South 211th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the neighborhood of Indigo Trails your will find this great home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main level has new plank flooring and a large open concept.. Newly remodeled kitchen with lots of storage. Very neutral colors throughout. Upstairs is the large master bedroom, secondary bedrooms and loft are for additional space. Nice size patio with new artificial turf is adjacent to the walking path and steps away is the community pool. Minutes from t Queen Creek Marketplace with restaurants and shoppings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22050 S 211th Street have any available units?
22050 S 211th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22050 S 211th Street have?
Some of 22050 S 211th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22050 S 211th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22050 S 211th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22050 S 211th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22050 S 211th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22050 S 211th Street offer parking?
Yes, 22050 S 211th Street offers parking.
Does 22050 S 211th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22050 S 211th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22050 S 211th Street have a pool?
Yes, 22050 S 211th Street has a pool.
Does 22050 S 211th Street have accessible units?
No, 22050 S 211th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22050 S 211th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22050 S 211th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22050 S 211th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22050 S 211th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

