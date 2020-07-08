22050 S 211th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Located in the neighborhood of Indigo Trails your will find this great home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main level has new plank flooring and a large open concept.. Newly remodeled kitchen with lots of storage. Very neutral colors throughout. Upstairs is the large master bedroom, secondary bedrooms and loft are for additional space. Nice size patio with new artificial turf is adjacent to the walking path and steps away is the community pool. Minutes from t Queen Creek Marketplace with restaurants and shoppings!