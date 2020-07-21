21885 South 215th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*MOVE IN SPECIAL*



$200 Off September Rent for move in by 8.31.19



This beautiful 4 bedroom 2-story home is available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with formal living room. Kitchen features gas stove and all major appliances included! Washer and dryer hookups. Large master bedroom and bath features separate tub/shower and large closet. Plush carpeting in the bedrooms.



Backyard is ideal for entertaining! Pets are Welcome !



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.