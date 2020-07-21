All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:54 PM

21885 South 215th Way

21885 South 215th Way · No Longer Available
Location

21885 South 215th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*MOVE IN SPECIAL*

$200 Off September Rent for move in by 8.31.19

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2-story home is available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with formal living room. Kitchen features gas stove and all major appliances included! Washer and dryer hookups. Large master bedroom and bath features separate tub/shower and large closet. Plush carpeting in the bedrooms.

Backyard is ideal for entertaining! Pets are Welcome !

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21885 South 215th Way have any available units?
21885 South 215th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21885 South 215th Way have?
Some of 21885 South 215th Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21885 South 215th Way currently offering any rent specials?
21885 South 215th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21885 South 215th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21885 South 215th Way is pet friendly.
Does 21885 South 215th Way offer parking?
No, 21885 South 215th Way does not offer parking.
Does 21885 South 215th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21885 South 215th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21885 South 215th Way have a pool?
No, 21885 South 215th Way does not have a pool.
Does 21885 South 215th Way have accessible units?
No, 21885 South 215th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21885 South 215th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21885 South 215th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21885 South 215th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21885 South 215th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
