21534 E. Lords Ct

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Beautiful single story 4 bedroom home in Langley Gateway. Desireable floorplan, this home features a spacious eat in kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, upgraded cabinets & kitchen island. Formal living & dining room, family room leads to extended covered patio & nicely landscaped backyard w/no homes behind. Split master bedroom suite with bay window, full master bath & walk in closet. Designer two-tone paint, tile flooring & upgrade carpeting in bedrooms. This home will not disappoint. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE3390328)