All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21534 E. Lords Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21534 E. Lords Ct
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

21534 E. Lords Ct

21534 East Lords Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21534 East Lords Court, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Langley Gateway Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Beautiful single story 4 bedroom home in Langley Gateway. Desireable floorplan, this home features a spacious eat in kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, upgraded cabinets & kitchen island. Formal living & dining room, family room leads to extended covered patio & nicely landscaped backyard w/no homes behind. Split master bedroom suite with bay window, full master bath & walk in closet. Designer two-tone paint, tile flooring & upgrade carpeting in bedrooms. This home will not disappoint. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3390328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21534 E. Lords Ct have any available units?
21534 E. Lords Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21534 E. Lords Ct have?
Some of 21534 E. Lords Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21534 E. Lords Ct currently offering any rent specials?
21534 E. Lords Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21534 E. Lords Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 21534 E. Lords Ct is pet friendly.
Does 21534 E. Lords Ct offer parking?
No, 21534 E. Lords Ct does not offer parking.
Does 21534 E. Lords Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21534 E. Lords Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21534 E. Lords Ct have a pool?
No, 21534 E. Lords Ct does not have a pool.
Does 21534 E. Lords Ct have accessible units?
No, 21534 E. Lords Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 21534 E. Lords Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 21534 E. Lords Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21534 E. Lords Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 21534 E. Lords Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsQueen Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Queen Creek 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College