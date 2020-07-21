All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM

21391 E ORCHARD Lane

21391 E Orchard Ln · No Longer Available
Location

21391 E Orchard Ln, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Orchard Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Open floorpan custom home on horse property w/ irrigation, fruit trees, cottonwoods and scenic San Tan Mountain views. MB split, two other bdrms up plus an office. Two berms down with game room. Guest quarters with kitchenette, W/D hookup and private bath all under main roof but separate entrance from main house. Master bath updated this year with extra large shower and new tub surround. Chef's delight in large kitchen with 6 burner gas stove and double oven. Custom knotty alder cabinets throughout the home. Modern stained concrete floors cover large amount of main level. Only Three rooms and the stairs have carpet. RV gates on east and west side of home. Updated front yard landscape this fall. 20 seer VS A/C units in the past year. Landscaper included in rent. Owner/AGT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane have any available units?
21391 E ORCHARD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane have?
Some of 21391 E ORCHARD Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21391 E ORCHARD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21391 E ORCHARD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21391 E ORCHARD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21391 E ORCHARD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21391 E ORCHARD Lane offers parking.
Does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21391 E ORCHARD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane have a pool?
No, 21391 E ORCHARD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane have accessible units?
No, 21391 E ORCHARD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21391 E ORCHARD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21391 E ORCHARD Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21391 E ORCHARD Lane has units with air conditioning.
