21391 E ORCHARD Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Open floorpan custom home on horse property w/ irrigation, fruit trees, cottonwoods and scenic San Tan Mountain views. MB split, two other bdrms up plus an office. Two berms down with game room. Guest quarters with kitchenette, W/D hookup and private bath all under main roof but separate entrance from main house. Master bath updated this year with extra large shower and new tub surround. Chef's delight in large kitchen with 6 burner gas stove and double oven. Custom knotty alder cabinets throughout the home. Modern stained concrete floors cover large amount of main level. Only Three rooms and the stairs have carpet. RV gates on east and west side of home. Updated front yard landscape this fall. 20 seer VS A/C units in the past year. Landscaper included in rent. Owner/AGT