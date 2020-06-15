All apartments in Queen Creek
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --

21346 East Calle De Flores · (480) 409-4844
Location

21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance. Walking trails surround this home just 5 minutes from all of the shopping and dining options at the Queen Creek Marketplace. Schepf Farms and San Tan Flats also fun spots and just moments away. Step inside to an inviting entry and then into the large family room, kitchen and dining room open concept. Beautiful tile throughout these areas makes getting around a breeze. The living room has seating for family and friends and a great SmarTv. Of course, super fast wifi and cable are also included. The kitchen is large and well equipped and features a breakfast bar and a separate dining room. This is a super popular split floor plan home with the master on the side and the office/bedroom and 2nd bedroom on the other. The master is large and has a door leading out to the backyard, has a comfortable queen sized bed and tv along with a master bath with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed and hallways full bath shared with the office/3rd bedroom has a desk and sofa sleeper. As an added bonus this home has soft water throughout. The spacious laundry room is right off the garage entrance for ease. The backyard has a very large covered patio, deep seating chairs and outdoor dining for 6 (not pictured as they are stored in the 2 car garage). It has a beautiful grassy yard and wonderful citrus trees and a fire pit for enjoying a cozy conversation.

The community boasts a year-round heated pool and is in a golf community with surrounds the homes. The Links and Queen Creek, as well as Las Colinas Golf Club, are steps away.
Better hurry, this one is a winner for any time of the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have any available units?
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have?
Some of 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- currently offering any rent specials?
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- pet-friendly?
No, 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- offer parking?
Yes, 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does offer parking.
Does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have a pool?
Yes, 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- has a pool.
Does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have accessible units?
No, 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not have accessible units.
Does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 21346 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not have units with air conditioning.
