21346 E CALLE DE FLORES

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance. Walking trails surround this home just 5 minutes from all of the shopping and dining options at the Queen Creek Marketplace. Schepf Farms and San Tan Flats also fun spots and just moments away. Step inside to an inviting entry and then into the large family room, kitchen and dining room open concept. Beautiful tile throughout these areas makes getting around a breeze. The living room has seating for family and friends and a great SmarTv. Of course, super fast wifi and cable are also included. The kitchen is large and well equipped and features a breakfast bar and a separate dining room. This is a super popular split floor plan home with the master on the side and the office/bedroom and 2nd bedroom on the other. The master is large and has a door leading out to the backyard, has a comfortable queen sized bed and tv along with a master bath with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed and hallways full bath shared with the office/3rd bedroom has a desk and sofa sleeper. As an added bonus this home has soft water throughout. The spacious laundry room is right off the garage entrance for ease. The backyard has a very large covered patio, deep seating chairs and outdoor dining for 6 (not pictured as they are stored in the 2 car garage). It has a beautiful grassy yard and wonderful citrus trees and a fire pit for enjoying a cozy conversation.



The community boasts a year-round heated pool and is in a golf community with surrounds the homes. The Links and Queen Creek, as well as Las Colinas Golf Club, are steps away.

Better hurry, this one is a winner for any time of the year.