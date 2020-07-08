21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath in desirable Hastings Farms. Tile in just the right places with NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and gas range. This home will be cleaned and landscape clean-up once a lease is obtained! This is a must see immaculate home!