All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS --
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS --

21251 East via Del Olivos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21251 East via Del Olivos, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Hastings Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath in desirable Hastings Farms. Tile in just the right places with NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and gas range. This home will be cleaned and landscape clean-up once a lease is obtained! This is a must see immaculate home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- have any available units?
21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- have?
Some of 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS --'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- currently offering any rent specials?
21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- pet-friendly?
No, 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- offer parking?
Yes, 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- offers parking.
Does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- have a pool?
No, 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- does not have a pool.
Does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- have accessible units?
No, 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS -- does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College