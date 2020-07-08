21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS

21251 East via Del Olivos, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Hastings Farms
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath in desirable Hastings Farms. Tile in just the right places with NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and gas range. This home will be cleaned and landscape clean-up once a lease is obtained! This is a must see immaculate home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
