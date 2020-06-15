21234 E PECAN Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island. 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs with the master, laundry room, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bathroom boasts an oversized shower, double sinks, and large walk in closet. The backyard is low maintenance with an extended paver patio and artificial grass. Additional extras to the home include 2 car garage, extended paver driveway, RV gate, sreens and much more! Close to parks, shopping, and the library/community center. Available July 1st.