Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:40 PM

21234 E PECAN Lane

21234 East Pecan Lane · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21234 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Hastings Farms

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2294 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island. 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs with the master, laundry room, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bathroom boasts an oversized shower, double sinks, and large walk in closet. The backyard is low maintenance with an extended paver patio and artificial grass. Additional extras to the home include 2 car garage, extended paver driveway, RV gate, sreens and much more! Close to parks, shopping, and the library/community center. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21234 E PECAN Lane have any available units?
21234 E PECAN Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21234 E PECAN Lane have?
Some of 21234 E PECAN Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21234 E PECAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21234 E PECAN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21234 E PECAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21234 E PECAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21234 E PECAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21234 E PECAN Lane does offer parking.
Does 21234 E PECAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21234 E PECAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21234 E PECAN Lane have a pool?
No, 21234 E PECAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21234 E PECAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 21234 E PECAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21234 E PECAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21234 E PECAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21234 E PECAN Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21234 E PECAN Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
