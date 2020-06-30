21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

You'll love this beautiful home packed full of upgrades! Absolutely gorgeous layout with neutral carpet & paint throughout. There is so much room in this house, you'll never feel cramped or overcrowded. Stunning kitchen with dark, luxurious cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded plumbing and light features, pantry, and center island with breakfast bar. Bonus loft upstairs is ideal for game room, home office, or media room. 4 bedrooms including huge master suite with upgraded granite countertops in master bath.