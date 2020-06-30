All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street

21191 E Avenida del Valle · No Longer Available
Location

21191 E Avenida del Valle, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
You'll love this beautiful home packed full of upgrades! Absolutely gorgeous layout with neutral carpet & paint throughout. There is so much room in this house, you'll never feel cramped or overcrowded. Stunning kitchen with dark, luxurious cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded plumbing and light features, pantry, and center island with breakfast bar. Bonus loft upstairs is ideal for game room, home office, or media room. 4 bedrooms including huge master suite with upgraded granite countertops in master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street have any available units?
21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street have?
Some of 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street currently offering any rent specials?
21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street pet-friendly?
No, 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street offer parking?
Yes, 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street offers parking.
Does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street have a pool?
No, 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street does not have a pool.
Does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street have accessible units?
No, 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

