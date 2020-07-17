21074 E Pickett St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Nearest Cross Streets are Ocotillo & Rittenhouse

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq Footage: 1,567

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Queen Creek home in Ocotillo Landing. This home features a number of upgrades including wood style tile flooring on main level with carpeting in bedrooms. Neutral two-tone paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. Master bedroom is on the first floor with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, dining area and extra storage cabinets. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Easy to maintain landscaping with synthetic grass in the backyard. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

