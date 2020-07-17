All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

21074 E Pickett St

21074 East Pickett Street · (480) 626-4062
Location

21074 East Pickett Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Nearest Cross Streets are Ocotillo & Rittenhouse
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq Footage: 1,567
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Queen Creek home in Ocotillo Landing. This home features a number of upgrades including wood style tile flooring on main level with carpeting in bedrooms. Neutral two-tone paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. Master bedroom is on the first floor with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, dining area and extra storage cabinets. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Easy to maintain landscaping with synthetic grass in the backyard. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21074 E Pickett St have any available units?
21074 E Pickett St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21074 E Pickett St have?
Some of 21074 E Pickett St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21074 E Pickett St currently offering any rent specials?
21074 E Pickett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21074 E Pickett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21074 E Pickett St is pet friendly.
Does 21074 E Pickett St offer parking?
No, 21074 E Pickett St does not offer parking.
Does 21074 E Pickett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21074 E Pickett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21074 E Pickett St have a pool?
Yes, 21074 E Pickett St has a pool.
Does 21074 E Pickett St have accessible units?
No, 21074 E Pickett St does not have accessible units.
Does 21074 E Pickett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21074 E Pickett St has units with dishwashers.
Does 21074 E Pickett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21074 E Pickett St does not have units with air conditioning.
