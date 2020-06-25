All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard

20964 East Desert Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20964 East Desert Hills Boulevard, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Awesome single story 3 bedroom home plus den that opens to great room with vaulted ceilings, 2.5'' blinds throughout, tile in all the right places, lot's of cabinets in the kitchen. Master is split from the other bedrooms (which are also separate by the garage walls). Newer carpet, blinds, paint. Built in microwave, side by side water only frig, smooth top range, washer/dryer all there for your convenience but without warranty. Windows have been upgraded to lowE for lower electric bills and hot water is new. Covered patio that backs to a common area, Community pool, tennis, small work out room, golf course and restaurant - in Maricopa County close to all the new shopping, great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have any available units?
20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have?
Some of 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard offers parking.
Does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard has a pool.
Does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
