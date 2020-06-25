20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard

Amenities

Awesome single story 3 bedroom home plus den that opens to great room with vaulted ceilings, 2.5'' blinds throughout, tile in all the right places, lot's of cabinets in the kitchen. Master is split from the other bedrooms (which are also separate by the garage walls). Newer carpet, blinds, paint. Built in microwave, side by side water only frig, smooth top range, washer/dryer all there for your convenience but without warranty. Windows have been upgraded to lowE for lower electric bills and hot water is new. Covered patio that backs to a common area, Community pool, tennis, small work out room, golf course and restaurant - in Maricopa County close to all the new shopping, great schools!