19721 E EMPEROR Boulevard

2,225 SQ. FT. SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 3 BR, DIAGONAL 16'' TILE IN ENTRY, KITCHEN & BATHS, KITCHEN FEATURES 42'' CHERRY CABINETS (MORE THAN ANY OTHER HOME, NEW GRANITE & STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR WITH WATER & ICE DISPENSER, MICROWAVE, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. COMBINATION LIVING/DINING. DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS. MASTER SUITE HAS SEPARATE TUB/ SHOWER & WALK-IN CLOSET. INTERIOR IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. CLOSE TO WILLIAMS GATEWAY, 202. TONS OF SHOPPING 1 MILE AWAY. VERY LOW UTILITIES BILLS. BRAND NEW ZONED A/C & FURNANCE. LANDSCAPED BACKYARD. PREFER LONG TERM TENANT.