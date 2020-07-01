All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road

19643 East Chandler Heights Road · No Longer Available
Location

19643 East Chandler Heights Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Horse Property, No HOA, Room for your RV and Toys! Come see this gorgeous custom 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single story home on over two acres. Gourmet kitchen features include Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counters, huge island, cherry cabinets, double ovens, walk in pantry, breakfast nook and bar. Nicely updated with newer fixtures throughout. Master has marbled counters and tub, double sinks, separate tub and shower, huge walk in closet. Home has travertine tile in all the right places, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plantation shutters, sink in the laundry, 3 car garage with cabinets. Outside you will find an extended covered patio, pavered seating area, children's playground and sparkling fenced pool. Close to Park & Equestrian Center, hiking and horseback riding trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road have any available units?
19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road have?
Some of 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road currently offering any rent specials?
19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road pet-friendly?
No, 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road offer parking?
Yes, 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road offers parking.
Does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road have a pool?
Yes, 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road has a pool.
Does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road have accessible units?
No, 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road does not have units with air conditioning.

