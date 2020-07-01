19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Horse Property, No HOA, Room for your RV and Toys! Come see this gorgeous custom 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single story home on over two acres. Gourmet kitchen features include Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counters, huge island, cherry cabinets, double ovens, walk in pantry, breakfast nook and bar. Nicely updated with newer fixtures throughout. Master has marbled counters and tub, double sinks, separate tub and shower, huge walk in closet. Home has travertine tile in all the right places, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plantation shutters, sink in the laundry, 3 car garage with cabinets. Outside you will find an extended covered patio, pavered seating area, children's playground and sparkling fenced pool. Close to Park & Equestrian Center, hiking and horseback riding trails.