19560 E Apricot Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

3 Bedroom plus Den - 2.5 Bath - 2380 Sq. Ft. - Queen Creek - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2380 Sq. Ft.

Beautiful Large Kitchen with island. 3 big bedrooms plus a den. Back of house opens to nice big back yard great for entertaining. Close to all shopping, parks, library and school. RV gate, tiled back patio and sidewalk beyond RV gate.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (Cats and Small Dogs only) under 25lbs.

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment to Caldwell = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin. Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



