Queen Creek, AZ
19560 E Apricot Lane
19560 E Apricot Lane

19560 East Apricot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19560 East Apricot Lane, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom plus Den - 2.5 Bath - 2380 Sq. Ft. - Queen Creek - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2380 Sq. Ft.
Beautiful Large Kitchen with island. 3 big bedrooms plus a den. Back of house opens to nice big back yard great for entertaining. Close to all shopping, parks, library and school. RV gate, tiled back patio and sidewalk beyond RV gate.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (Cats and Small Dogs only) under 25lbs.
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment to Caldwell = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin. Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE5143661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19560 E Apricot Lane have any available units?
19560 E Apricot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 19560 E Apricot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19560 E Apricot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19560 E Apricot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19560 E Apricot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19560 E Apricot Lane offer parking?
No, 19560 E Apricot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19560 E Apricot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19560 E Apricot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19560 E Apricot Lane have a pool?
No, 19560 E Apricot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19560 E Apricot Lane have accessible units?
No, 19560 E Apricot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19560 E Apricot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19560 E Apricot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19560 E Apricot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19560 E Apricot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
