1943 W Fruit Tree Ln

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Gary

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq Footage: 2208

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! 3 Bedrooms * 2.5 Bathroom * Spacious Layout * Large Bedrooms * Living Room and Family Room * Large Loft * Kitchen Features Upgraded Granite Countertops * Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator Included * Breakfast Bar and Eat in Kitchen * Master Bedroom Features Walk In Closet * Master Bath with Double Sinks and Separate Shower and Tub * Large Landscaped Backyard * Covered Patio * Backs up to Common Area * Easy Access to Hunt Highway * Close to Shopping and Restaurants *



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062



If we do not answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.