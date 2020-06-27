All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

1943 W Fruit Tree Ln

1943 W Fruit Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1943 W Fruit Tree Ln, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Gary
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq Footage: 2208
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------
No Application Fees! 3 Bedrooms * 2.5 Bathroom * Spacious Layout * Large Bedrooms * Living Room and Family Room * Large Loft * Kitchen Features Upgraded Granite Countertops * Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator Included * Breakfast Bar and Eat in Kitchen * Master Bedroom Features Walk In Closet * Master Bath with Double Sinks and Separate Shower and Tub * Large Landscaped Backyard * Covered Patio * Backs up to Common Area * Easy Access to Hunt Highway * Close to Shopping and Restaurants *

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062

If we do not answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln have any available units?
1943 W Fruit Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln have?
Some of 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1943 W Fruit Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 W Fruit Tree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
