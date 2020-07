Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Paradise Valley living at its finest! 5 bed/4.5 bath split floor plan with an attached casita, luxury amenities with endless entertainment options. Amazing home on 1 acre with over-sized retractable wall with 900 square ft outdoor patio space. Built in BBQ and fireplace, resort like pool/spa/ area, gourmet kitchen with SubZero and wolf appliances, master bath steam shower, and a sep entrance guest Casita located in the courtyard. 5 mins to Old Town!