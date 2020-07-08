All apartments in Queen Creek
18882 E Swan Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

18882 E Swan Drive

18882 East Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18882 East Swan Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
**WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS ON JUNE 1ST ** This beautiful home in highly sought after Cortina is near community-maintained pocket parks with play areas and sports courts, and is a short drive from convenient shopping and casual dining options. Enter this home to find generous living and dining areas, highlighting a fireplace with built-in curio cabinets. Continue through to the neatly appointed kitchen, gleaming with black granite countertops, and offering a beautiful view of the sparkling pool. Upstairs, find the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath featuring dual sinks and a private toilet room, spacious loft and 2 bedrooms with walk in closets. Pool service is included with rent. There is also a community pool within Cortina. *Qualifications - Good rental/payment history / No Evictions / Good Credit / Gross Income of 3x's Rent / Pets upon Approval *Rent - $1895 + 4% tax/admin / Security Deposit $1895 / $150 NRF admin fee / $55 NRF Background Screening per occupant 18+ (no exceptions) / Pet Deposit $350/pet if pet approved / *Viewings - To set up a personal viewing of this property please cut and paste this link into a separate browser https://showmojo.com/melissacowardin/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18882 E Swan Drive have any available units?
18882 E Swan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18882 E Swan Drive have?
Some of 18882 E Swan Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18882 E Swan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18882 E Swan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18882 E Swan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18882 E Swan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18882 E Swan Drive offer parking?
No, 18882 E Swan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18882 E Swan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18882 E Swan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18882 E Swan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18882 E Swan Drive has a pool.
Does 18882 E Swan Drive have accessible units?
No, 18882 E Swan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18882 E Swan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18882 E Swan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18882 E Swan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18882 E Swan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

