18882 E Swan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

**WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS ON JUNE 1ST ** This beautiful home in highly sought after Cortina is near community-maintained pocket parks with play areas and sports courts, and is a short drive from convenient shopping and casual dining options. Enter this home to find generous living and dining areas, highlighting a fireplace with built-in curio cabinets. Continue through to the neatly appointed kitchen, gleaming with black granite countertops, and offering a beautiful view of the sparkling pool. Upstairs, find the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath featuring dual sinks and a private toilet room, spacious loft and 2 bedrooms with walk in closets. Pool service is included with rent. There is also a community pool within Cortina. *Qualifications - Good rental/payment history / No Evictions / Good Credit / Gross Income of 3x's Rent / Pets upon Approval *Rent - $1895 + 4% tax/admin / Security Deposit $1895 / $150 NRF admin fee / $55 NRF Background Screening per occupant 18+ (no exceptions) / Pet Deposit $350/pet if pet approved / *Viewings - To set up a personal viewing of this property please cut and paste this link into a separate browser https://showmojo.com/melissacowardin/gallery