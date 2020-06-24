1799 West Desert Seasons Drive

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful four bedroom home has neutral paint inside and out. It has newer door hardware, newly painted doors and baseboards, newer carpet and is completely move in ready! The huge great room is an entertainers dream, plenty of space for a crowd. The backyard is huge. Lots of natural light, ceiling fans in every room, and faux wood blinds on all the windows. Check out this perfect Queen Creek location with easy access to shopping, dining, and the gorgeous San Tan Mountain trails!



Cleaning will be done in a few days. Vacant on lockbox on water line near front door. Email LA for status and questions. $40 credit check/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month admin fee. Apply & pay for credit check at RCH-AZ.com, ''tenant services'', ''Apply Now''. Credit under 600 must pay 1.5 times rent as security deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.