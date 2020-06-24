All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1799 West Desert Seasons Drive

1799 W Desert Seasons Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1799 W Desert Seasons Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful four bedroom home has neutral paint inside and out. It has newer door hardware, newly painted doors and baseboards, newer carpet and is completely move in ready! The huge great room is an entertainers dream, plenty of space for a crowd. The backyard is huge. Lots of natural light, ceiling fans in every room, and faux wood blinds on all the windows. Check out this perfect Queen Creek location with easy access to shopping, dining, and the gorgeous San Tan Mountain trails!

Cleaning will be done in a few days. Vacant on lockbox on water line near front door. Email LA for status and questions. $40 credit check/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month admin fee. Apply & pay for credit check at RCH-AZ.com, ''tenant services'', ''Apply Now''. Credit under 600 must pay 1.5 times rent as security deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive have any available units?
1799 West Desert Seasons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1799 West Desert Seasons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive offer parking?
No, 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive have a pool?
No, 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive have accessible units?
No, 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1799 West Desert Seasons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
