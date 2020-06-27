17798 E APPALOOSA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground garage

Amazing brand-new luxury Toll Brothers ''Smart'' home on the border of Queen Creek/Gilbert. So many upgrades! 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths including the casita w/ separate entry. HUGE kitchen island, granite countertops, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, 2 dishwashers, walk in pantry, 12' ceilings. Control 4 Smart home system that can control everything in the house from your smart phone; home or away. Security system with cameras included in rent. Split floorplan with large Master, featuring vast walk in closet. Master bath features ''rain'' style travertine shower and separate garden tub. Bonus/game room AND formal den/office. Backyard real grass landscaping coming soon. Awesome 4 Car garage. Water softener. 18,000 sq ft lot. Neighborhood ramada/tot lot/basketball nearb