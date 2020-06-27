All apartments in Queen Creek
17798 E APPALOOSA Drive
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:54 PM

17798 E APPALOOSA Drive

17798 E Appaloosa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17798 E Appaloosa Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
garage
Amazing brand-new luxury Toll Brothers ''Smart'' home on the border of Queen Creek/Gilbert. So many upgrades! 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths including the casita w/ separate entry. HUGE kitchen island, granite countertops, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, 2 dishwashers, walk in pantry, 12' ceilings. Control 4 Smart home system that can control everything in the house from your smart phone; home or away. Security system with cameras included in rent. Split floorplan with large Master, featuring vast walk in closet. Master bath features ''rain'' style travertine shower and separate garden tub. Bonus/game room AND formal den/office. Backyard real grass landscaping coming soon. Awesome 4 Car garage. Water softener. 18,000 sq ft lot. Neighborhood ramada/tot lot/basketball nearb

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive have any available units?
17798 E APPALOOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive have?
Some of 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17798 E APPALOOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive have a pool?
No, 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17798 E APPALOOSA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
