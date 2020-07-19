1725 W CORRIENTE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

NO ADMIN FEES ADDED TO LEASE!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a quiet community. Huge great room floor plan with the Master Bedroom split from secondary bedrooms. The kitchen includes a large island and breakfast bar, eat in area, and maple cabinets. Carpeting is in the bedrooms and great room only with 20'' tile throughout this home. The Master Suite has split shower and garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet and ceiling fans. Great for entertaining with this large kitchen which opens up to the great room. Washer and dryer are included, low maintenance front yard with a small grass patch in the back. Come see me today.