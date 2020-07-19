All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
1725 W CORRIENTE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1725 W CORRIENTE Drive

1725 W Corriente Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1725 W Corriente Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
NO ADMIN FEES ADDED TO LEASE!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a quiet community. Huge great room floor plan with the Master Bedroom split from secondary bedrooms. The kitchen includes a large island and breakfast bar, eat in area, and maple cabinets. Carpeting is in the bedrooms and great room only with 20'' tile throughout this home. The Master Suite has split shower and garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet and ceiling fans. Great for entertaining with this large kitchen which opens up to the great room. Washer and dryer are included, low maintenance front yard with a small grass patch in the back. Come see me today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive have any available units?
1725 W CORRIENTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive have?
Some of 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 W CORRIENTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 W CORRIENTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College