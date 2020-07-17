All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 422 S Marina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
422 S Marina Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

422 S Marina Street

422 South Marina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

422 South Marina Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
422 S Marina Street Available 08/05/20 Early 1900's Charm In This Two Bedroom in Prescott - Cool history of being built in 1905 in Jerome and then moved to Prescott! This rustic, cozy two bedroom, one bath house has high ceilings that lend a roomy feel throughout. Enter through the front door into the living room with the first bedroom just off to the left. Pass through to the second bedroom on the left with bathroom and laundry on the right. Great loft overhead for extra storage. Continue through to the kitchen and dining that spans the back of the home with views and backyard access. All appliances included! Off street and street parking, no garage. Tenants pay all utilities and landscape care.
MAX two small pets over 3yrs old - $50/mo pet rent, deposits and insurance required.
All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application.
6 month lease at $1,300/mo+tax
12 month lease at $1,200/mo+tax

(RLNE5889249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 S Marina Street have any available units?
422 S Marina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott, AZ.
What amenities does 422 S Marina Street have?
Some of 422 S Marina Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 S Marina Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 S Marina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 S Marina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 S Marina Street is pet friendly.
Does 422 S Marina Street offer parking?
Yes, 422 S Marina Street offers parking.
Does 422 S Marina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 S Marina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 S Marina Street have a pool?
No, 422 S Marina Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 S Marina Street have accessible units?
No, 422 S Marina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 S Marina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 S Marina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 S Marina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 S Marina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Anthem, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ
Buckeye, AZCave Creek, AZSedona, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College