422 S Marina Street Available 08/05/20 Early 1900's Charm In This Two Bedroom in Prescott - Cool history of being built in 1905 in Jerome and then moved to Prescott! This rustic, cozy two bedroom, one bath house has high ceilings that lend a roomy feel throughout. Enter through the front door into the living room with the first bedroom just off to the left. Pass through to the second bedroom on the left with bathroom and laundry on the right. Great loft overhead for extra storage. Continue through to the kitchen and dining that spans the back of the home with views and backyard access. All appliances included! Off street and street parking, no garage. Tenants pay all utilities and landscape care.

MAX two small pets over 3yrs old - $50/mo pet rent, deposits and insurance required.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application.

6 month lease at $1,300/mo+tax

12 month lease at $1,200/mo+tax



