****Vacation Rental****

Please call the office to check for availability.



Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management present an amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the beautiful and peaceful area of Prescott Lakes. This home is on one acre of land with hardwood floors and an electric fireplace for added ambiance on top of the views from this home! Call today to schedule your getaway! Day: $180-$220 Week: $850-$1200 Month: $1740.80-$2200