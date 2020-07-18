All apartments in Prescott Valley
7484 E Horizon Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7484 E Horizon Way

7484 Horizon Way · (623) 889-7727
Location

7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315
Viewpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7484 E Horizon Way · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT
You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout. Kitchen with island/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, overlooking eat in kitchen area with bay window and living room with gas fireplace and exit to extended covered patio with ceiling fans and backyard. Master suite features private exit leading out to patio. Master bathroom features separate walk in shower and tub, two vanities and large walk in closet. Split floor-plan with master suite and separate 2 bedrooms and full bath. 2 car garage with opener. Desert landscape front and back for easy maintenance.

Viewpoint provides a community park with a basketball courts, playground, sports fields, and a picnic area!

Cooling: A/C and Ceiling fans
Heat: Central Gas

Terms:
Year lease
No smoking
Pets allowed - 2 max
College students okay with Cosigner

Tenant Pays all Utilities
APS - Electric
Unisource - Gas
Town of Prescott Valley - Water/Sewer
Separate Trash Company

Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5902538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7484 E Horizon Way have any available units?
7484 E Horizon Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7484 E Horizon Way have?
Some of 7484 E Horizon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7484 E Horizon Way currently offering any rent specials?
7484 E Horizon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7484 E Horizon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7484 E Horizon Way is pet friendly.
Does 7484 E Horizon Way offer parking?
Yes, 7484 E Horizon Way offers parking.
Does 7484 E Horizon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7484 E Horizon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7484 E Horizon Way have a pool?
No, 7484 E Horizon Way does not have a pool.
Does 7484 E Horizon Way have accessible units?
No, 7484 E Horizon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7484 E Horizon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7484 E Horizon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7484 E Horizon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7484 E Horizon Way has units with air conditioning.
