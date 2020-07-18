7484 E Horizon Way

Amenities

*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT

You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout. Kitchen with island/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, overlooking eat in kitchen area with bay window and living room with gas fireplace and exit to extended covered patio with ceiling fans and backyard. Master suite features private exit leading out to patio. Master bathroom features separate walk in shower and tub, two vanities and large walk in closet. Split floor-plan with master suite and separate 2 bedrooms and full bath. 2 car garage with opener. Desert landscape front and back for easy maintenance.



Viewpoint provides a community park with a basketball courts, playground, sports fields, and a picnic area!



Cooling: A/C and Ceiling fans

Heat: Central Gas



Terms:

Year lease

No smoking

Pets allowed - 2 max

College students okay with Cosigner



Tenant Pays all Utilities

APS - Electric

Unisource - Gas

Town of Prescott Valley - Water/Sewer

Separate Trash Company



Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5902538)