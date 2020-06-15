All apartments in Prescott Valley
Prescott Valley, AZ
4431 N Verde Vista Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

4431 N Verde Vista Dr

4431 North Verde Vista Drive · (623) 889-7727
Location

4431 North Verde Vista Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4431 N Verde Vista Dr · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**STUNNING NEW HOME IN PRESCOTT VALLEY** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prescott Valley. The interior features an open floor plan with a living room, kitchen with extra large island and pantry, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, walk in closets in both of the other bedrooms, ceiling fans, ceramic tile, window coverings throughout, wood laminate and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and a completely fenced yard with gate..

Cross Streets: Glassford Hill Rd & Long Look Dr
Directions: East on Long Look Dr, North on Verde Vista Dr to the home on the Right

(RLNE4786508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr have any available units?
4431 N Verde Vista Dr has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr have?
Some of 4431 N Verde Vista Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 N Verde Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4431 N Verde Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 N Verde Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4431 N Verde Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4431 N Verde Vista Dr does offer parking.
Does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 N Verde Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 4431 N Verde Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 4431 N Verde Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 N Verde Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4431 N Verde Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4431 N Verde Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
