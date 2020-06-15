4431 N Verde Vista Dr

Amenities

**STUNNING NEW HOME IN PRESCOTT VALLEY** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prescott Valley. The interior features an open floor plan with a living room, kitchen with extra large island and pantry, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, walk in closets in both of the other bedrooms, ceiling fans, ceramic tile, window coverings throughout, wood laminate and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and a completely fenced yard with gate..



Cross Streets: Glassford Hill Rd & Long Look Dr

Directions: East on Long Look Dr, North on Verde Vista Dr to the home on the Right



(RLNE4786508)