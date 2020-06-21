All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:20 AM

3313 Tani Court - 3

3313 North Tani Court · No Longer Available
Location

3313 North Tani Court, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Features:
Bedrooms- 3
Bathrooms- 2
Size-Approx. 1100
Pets- A.A.O.

Fees:
Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable
Deposit- same as first month's rent
Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00
Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00
Pets- If applicable $250.00 per pet

If You Would Like To Schedule A Viewing Please Call The Office Or Visit Our Web-Site To See More Listings.

WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM
Phone: (928)227-0501

Move in dates are approximate and subject to change!!
We Do Not Rent Properties Sight Unseen.

License: LC662131000

AAO. An Application Fee Of $35 Per Adult Is Required.
2 Story 4-plex with units 1-2 on the bottom floor and units 3-4 on the top.

Units 1-2 are 2 Bed/1 Bath 840 sq. ft. with an attached garage.
Units 3-4 are 3 Bed/2 Bath with an attached garage.

Units Include: w/d hookup, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating and cooling are central.

Pets not allowed (AAO Only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Tani Court - 3 have any available units?
3313 Tani Court - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 3313 Tani Court - 3 have?
Some of 3313 Tani Court - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Tani Court - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Tani Court - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Tani Court - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Tani Court - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 3313 Tani Court - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Tani Court - 3 does offer parking.
Does 3313 Tani Court - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Tani Court - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Tani Court - 3 have a pool?
No, 3313 Tani Court - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Tani Court - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3313 Tani Court - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Tani Court - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Tani Court - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Tani Court - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3313 Tani Court - 3 has units with air conditioning.
