12255 East Obsidian Loop Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Day- $ call for pricing

Week- $ call for pricing

Monthly-$ call for pricing



Please call the office to check for availability.



Best location in the Villages of Lynx Creek, right on the golf course. Beautiful views from the enclosed AZ room and patio. This is a vacation rental available spring, fall and winter seasons. The clubhouse ammenities are included in this 55+ community and there is always something to do whether it's cards, pickle ball, swimming, theater, the wood shop etc, etc, etc. Come and make this your best vacation home ever! 30 day minimum, assistive and service animals only. Sleeps 6 but only 2 are allowed full time. Guests are welcome. Call Meg for rates.