Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

12255 East Obsidian Loop Road

12255 Obsidian Loop Road · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12255 Obsidian Loop Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86327
Villages at Lynx Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Best location in the Villages of Lynx Creek, right on the golf course. Beautiful views from the enclosed AZ room and patio. This is a vacation rental available spring, fall and winter seasons. The clubhouse ammenities are included in this 55+ community and there is always something to do whether it's cards, pickle ball, swimming, theater, the wood shop etc, etc, etc. Come and make this your best vacation home ever! 30 day minimum, assistive and service animals only. Sleeps 6 but only 2 are allowed full time. Guests are welcome. Call Meg for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road have any available units?
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road have?
Some of 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road currently offering any rent specials?
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road pet-friendly?
No, 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road offer parking?
Yes, 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road offers parking.
Does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road have a pool?
Yes, 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road has a pool.
Does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road have accessible units?
No, 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12255 East Obsidian Loop Road has units with air conditioning.
